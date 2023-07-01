Florida leads the nation in recreational boats. See which county has the most registered boats

Florida leads the nation in the number of recreational boats with over 1 million registered in 2022, according to a report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The state also leads the nation in boating-related deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard's annual report.

There were 32 fatal boating accidents in 2022, and 165 that caused injury, the FWC report said.

In the past five years, there have been 318 total boating deaths in Florida, according to a report by Captain Experiences.

The USCG reported that Florida's average boating accident rate nearly doubled that of the national average rate.

Miami-Dade County holds the highest number of recreational vessels in Florida at 73,663. (See the full list below.)

The county had the second most boating accidents, primarily due to operator inexperience.

Monroe County has less than half as many recreational vessels as Miami-Dade yet leads the state in boating accidents.

The majority of the 92 boating accidents in Monroe County were also caused by operator inexperience.

The primary type of accident across the top 10 counties with the highest number of boating accidents, except for Saint Johns County, was a collision with another vessel.

Boating accidents in Saint Johns County were primarily collisions with fixed objects.

The FWC reported that 81% of boating fatality victims were not wearing personal flotation devices, such as lifejackets. 53% of boating injury victims did not wear PFDs.

The majority of operators involved in boating accidents in Florida also did not receive boating education, the FWC reported.

Here's the full list of registered vessels by county:

Miami-Dade County: 73,663

Pinellas County: 53,657

Lee County: 50,090

Broward County: 45,493

Hillsborough County: 41,671

Palm Beach County: 37,638

Orange County: 36,705

Brevard County: 34,678

Polk County: 31,824

Pasco County: 29,629

Volusia County: 27,809

Duval County: 27,583

Monroe County: 27,052

Manatee County: 25,713

Lake County: 24,023

Collier County: 23,942

Charlotte County: 23,828

Sarasota County: 23,438

Marion County: 21,690

The FWC advises boaters in Florida to ensure safe boating practices in several ways: