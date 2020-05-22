Florida

Florida Lifting Restrictions on Youth Activities, Including Summer Camps and Athletics

Gov. DeSantis stressed the importance of getting children back into organized activities after two months of stay-at-home or similar orders

Getty Images

A boy plays football alone in a garden amid fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Miami, on April 6, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The state of Florida is lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis said the state's department of health may outline some best practices for youth activities but said they won't be instituting any rules.

"We believe that this makes sense based on the data and the observed experience," DeSantis said, noting the statistics that show no one under 25 has died from COVID-19 in the state.

DeSantis stressed the importance of getting children back into organized activities after two months of stay-at-home or similar orders. He said local municipalities can make their own determinations about hosting activities.

"At the end of the day we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe," DeSantis said. "This is a parent's decision, no parent is required to have their kid, if you don't feel comfortable doing it, then don't do it."

Broward County Public Schools has already announced that they won't be hosting any summer camps this year. Miami-Dade Public Schools was expected to announce a decision on summer camps next week.

