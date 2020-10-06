Florida Looking Into Crash of Voter Registration Site Just Before Deadline

Florida is investigating why its voter registration system crashed just before the deadline for the upcoming presidential election, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can't be immediately explained pored in during the closing hours.

A state official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a noon press conference to discuss the situation and announce whether he will extend the deadline.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said she briefed Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday morning about the issues she said were due to "unprecedented volume and traffic" on the website.

"We're exploring all options to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to register to vote and will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process," Lee said in a statement. "We will be issuing an update as soon as possible."

Lee had tweeted on Monday that some users experienced delays for about 15 minutes while trying to register due to high volume, but that they had increased capacity.

A civil rights group is threatening to sue if the governor does not extend the deadline. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said the breakdown would unjustly deprive thousands of casting ballots for president and other offices.

“We are not going to stand by idly,” said Kristen Clarke, the group's president. She said the group sued Virginia in 2016 after its computer system crashed just before the deadline, winning an extension that allowed thousands of additional voters to register.

Democrats throughout the state have pushed for an extension to the deadline.

"Not planning for a voter registration surge is voter suppression. Not ensuring everyone who wants to register can do so is voter suppression. Not extending the deadline is voter suppression. @GovRonDeSantis & @FLSecofState, you must extend the deadline," tweeted Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and consumer services and the state's highest-ranked Democrat.

"This is just latest attempt from the Republican leaders in Florida to limit democracy. The Florida Voter Registration website not working on the last day to register to vote in Florida is blatant voter suppression. Fix the website, stop the suppression, and let democracy work," Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said in a statement.

Sarah Dinkins, a Florida State University student, tried to help her younger sister register Monday night. They began trying about 9 p.m. and by 10:30 p.m. had not been successful.

“I feel very frustrated,” she said. “If the voting website doesn’t work, fewer people potentially Democratic voters will be able to vote."

This is not the first major computer shutdown to affect the state government this year. For weeks in the spring, tens of thousands of Floridians who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic couldn't file for unemployment benefits because of repeated crashes by that overwhelmed computer system, delaying their payments. DeSantis replaced the director overseeing the system but blamed the problems on his predecessor, fellow Republican Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. senator.

Democrats jumped on the latest problem, saying it and the unemployment fiasco show that the DeSantis administration is inept and accused it of trying to stop people from voting.

“The utter incompetence of Gov. Ron DeSantis in allowing the state’s voter registration website to crash on the very last day to register for the upcoming November election is, sadly, completely believable,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said. “His administrative buffoonery in operating the state’s unemployment system telegraphed today’s executive ineptitude. However, this particular blunder intimates a continuing pattern of voter suppression that the governor has become notorious for.”