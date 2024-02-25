Florida Lotto player wins nearly $4 million jackpot from ticket bought at Publix

A Florida Lotto player won big Saturday night, after purchasing a lucky ticket from a South Florida Publix store.

The jackpot ticket worth $3.75 million was purchased at a Publix along Northlake Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 8, 9, 29, 36, 49 and 51.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, but only 60 days if selecting the cash option.

Meanwhile, the Florida Lotto jackpot has been reset to $1 million -- with its next drawing scheduled for Wednesday.