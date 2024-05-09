Miami-Dade

Fatal traffic accident on Krome Avenue involving two vehicles

Chopper 6 over the scene of the crash showed the front of the two SUVs completely destroyed due to head-on collision

By Maria Fernanda Toledo

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Krome Avenue from Southwest 288th Street to 296th Street after a fatal car crash.

Chopper 6 over the scene of the crash showed the front of the two SUVs completely destroyed due to head-on collision; the airbags seemed to have gone off.

NBC6 has reached out to FHP for further information.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

Miami-Dade
