Fatal traffic accident on Krome Avenue involving two vehicles

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Krome Avenue from Southwest 288th Street to 296th Street after a fatal car crash.
Chopper 6 over the scene of the crash showed the front of the two SUVs completely destroyed due to head-on collision; the airbags seemed to have gone off.
NBC6 has reached out to FHP for further information.
This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.
