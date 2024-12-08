Florida man accused of fatally stabbing estranged girlfriend ‘up to 70 times', dies in crash during chase

A man who had allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend “up to 70 times,” died in a crash while fleeing deputies, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to NBC6 affiliate WFLA, who first reported the story, at around 12:45 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Hibbard Trail in Chuluota after receiving a call that two people were stabbed.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said 40-year-old Kristin Stevens, was found dead with “up to 70" stab wounds from an apparent kitchen knife.

The second victim, an unidentified man, told officials that the suspect, 42-year-old James Christopher Lindsey, used a hammer to smash the glass and break into the home.

The man tried to kick Lindsey off of Stevens, but was stabbed in the upper leg, WFLA reported.

Lindsey fled before authorities arrived.

Lindsey was found dead at about 5 a.m. after crashing in the Orange County area of Fort Christmas Road.

Deputies said he lost control of his car while traveling over 100 mph and was ejected from the car. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

According to WFLA, Lindsey and Stevens were reportedly in a “domestic partnership” with a history of domestic violence incidents involving law enforcement, dating back to 2014.

“This is a heartbreaking and traumatic incident that will have a lasting impact on families and a community,” Sheriff Lemma said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."