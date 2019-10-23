Florida Man Accused Of Sexual Acts With Stuffed ‘Olaf’ Doll

A Florida man is accused of performing sexual acts on a stuffed "Olaf" doll in a Pinellas County Target, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cody Christopher Meader, 20, was charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Meader entered the store Tuesday afternoon and approached a display of Disney "Frozen" merchandise, according to the affidavit. He selected a large stuffed "Olaf," put it on the floor and continued to perform a series of sexual acts.

The toy could not be re-sold and Target was forced to let it go following the incident. The item was promptly destroyed due to the circumstances.

Meader is also accused of performing sexual acts on a unicorn stuffed animal, the affidavit said. That item was also discarded after the incident.

Meader, who has a history of similar behavior, admitted to doing "stupid stuff," the affidavit said. He was detained while still inside the store.