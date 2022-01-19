Florida Man Ambushed Jogger, Planned to Kill Him: Deputies

An 18-year-old Florida man is accused of ambushing a jogger, who he planned to kill and hide the body in a bedroom closet at his home, sheriff's officials said.

The man, identified as Logan William Smith, told Brevard County Sheriff's investigators he had first noticed the jogger passing by about six weeks ago. On Monday, he hid behind a light pole and waited for the jogger to pass by, authorities said in an arrest report.

He was armed with a rubber mallet, an aerosol deodorant can and a bed sheet, which he had laid out in the driveway, the report said. When the jogger passed by, Smith threw a belt from a robe around his neck.

But the jogger, who is trained in martial arts, foiled the attack by freeing himself and holding Smith down until law enforcement officials arrived and arrested him. The jogger was not injured.

Investigators outlined the man's “calculated'' plan to kill jogger in the arrest report.

“He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself," Deputy Carson Hendren wrote in an arrest report.

Smith told investigators he had watched a violent movie before the attack, but the report did not list the name of the movie. He was charged with attempted murder.