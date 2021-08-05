Florida Man Arrested After Biting Off Part of Tourist's Ear at Key West Hotel

A Florida man was arrested after biting off a part of a tourist's ear during a fight at a hotel in Key West, authorities said.

James Lenn Williams, 45, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after the incident early Thursday at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina on Stock Island, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Williams was with three tourists — one man and two women — at the time of the altercation. He was pushing one of the women, who was passed out, in a wheelbarrow back to the hotel room and was insulting her and pouring beer on her, authorities said.

The male tourist told Williams he was being disrespectful, and William became combative and started fighting with the group, authorities said. He not only pushed the women to the ground, but he also pushed the man down, choked him, and bit a part of his ear off.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man bleeding with a part of his ear missing, authorities said. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Officers found Williams near the hotel rooms shortly after. He was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and two additional counts of battery.