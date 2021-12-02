Florida

Florida Man Calls 911, Says He Shot His Wife, Children

William Conway Broyles called 911 on Wednesday to report what he had done, Nassau County Sheriff Bob Leeper said at a news conference

112216 nassau county sheriffs office
Nassau County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man who served as the music minister at a church is accused of fatally shooting his wife and two adult children, officials said.

William Conway Broyles called 911 on Wednesday to report what he had done, Nassau County Sheriff Bob Leeper said at a news conference. Broyles later told investigators that he shot his wife and children multiple times “just to make sure they didn't suffer," the sheriff said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office
William Broyles

Broyles, 57, was unarmed and lying in the driveway of his home in Callahan when deputies arrived, Leeper said.

Local

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 to Know: Why Climate Change, Global Travel Likely to Bring More Virus Outbreaks

Florida 58 mins ago

Florida Law School Creates Ben Crump Social Justice Center

Broyles was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, news outlets reported. He appeared before a judge in Nassau County on Thursday morning and was denied bond. He told the judge he couldn't afford a lawyer, so one will be appointed to represent him.

Broyles spoke clearly but appeared to twitch as he stood barefoot, gripping the bottom of his smock during court proceedings, First Coast News television station reported.

The sheriff said deputies found Candace Lynn Broyles, 57, dead in the living room and Cara Lynn Broyles, 27, in her bedroom, where they said her father shot her as she was waking up. Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28, was killed in his bedroom, and his door was broken down.

“It’s just a senseless act," Leeper said. “When he was asked why he just didn’t shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that.”

The family had no reported history of domestic problems, the sheriff said.

The Florida Times-Union reported that Broyles served as music minister at Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church. The church website describes him as being happily married for 30 years.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaNassau County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us