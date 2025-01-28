Florida

Florida Man dead after getting caught in woodchipper: Police

Police arrived at the scene at Ocean Ridge Town Hall, where they found the man dead after succumbing to his injuries

By NBC6

A man on Tuesday died after he was caught in a woodchipper at Ocean Ridge, police said.

Police arrived at the scene at Ocean Ridge Town Hall, where they found the man dead after succumbing to his injuries.

According to officials, the man was an employee of a tree timing service and got caught in the machine after putting an object inside.

He was pulled head-first into the woodchipper, officials said.

The employee's identity has not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

OSHA was notified and responded to the scene.

