Miami

Florida Man Guilty of Chauvin Lawyer Threat in Floyd Case

William John Hartnett made the threat in a phone call from Miami on April 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, discusses motions before the court as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, listen, Monday, April 12, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
Court TV, via AP, Pool

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a lawyer who represented the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd.

William John Hartnett made the threat in a phone call from Miami on April 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Hartnett, 42, faces a maximum of five years in prison at his sentencing Dec. 15. He pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting a threat through interstate communications.

Prosecutors said Hartnett called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which was paying for ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense. The 18-second message included several obscenity-laden threats against Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer.

Local

Florida 10 mins ago

Sen. Marco Rubio Wants Answers on Florida Prison Rape Scandal

News You Should Know 6 hours ago

6 to Know: Miami Police Chief's Future Up in the Air Amid Firing Rumors

Chauvin was convicted in April of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for killing Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020. Floyd's death sparked protests nationwide and calls for police reforms intended to reduce confrontation and violence.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MiamiFloridaGeorge FloydDerek Chauvin
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us