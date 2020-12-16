Siesta Key

Florida Man Is Bitten by Shark, Walks Home Bleeding

Getty Images

A Florida man was bitten by a shark and walked home bleeding where a woman called 911 and had him taken to a hospital.

News outlets reported the man was swimming in the waters off Siesta Key, Florida, when the attack happened.

WTVT reported a woman called 911 and said the 39-year-old man had been bitten on his hand and arm and was bleeding profusely. She was heard reassuring him “everything’s going to be OK.”

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Nursing Homes to Start Vaccinating Residents, Annual Food Basket Giveaway Gets New Look

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesman Kim Savage said a man had been admitted Tuesday and the wound was confirmed to have been a shark bite, but she said she could not provide any more details on his condition or personal information.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Siesta KeyFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us