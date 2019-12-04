Florida Man Leaves Child at Police Station Because He Thinks He’s Gay: Police

What to Know Police say the child was left without food, water, money or a phone and that Julmeus returned home after the incident

A man in Central Florida was arrested this weekend after allegedly leaving a child on the side of the road because he thought the child was gay.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Haines City on Sunday, when officers say 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus was arrested on a charge of child neglect after the child was found crying with a duffle bag of clothes outside the city’s police department.

An officer asked the child, who was not identified but is said to be under 18 years old, what the problem was and the child responded that he was kicked out of the house because Julmeus thought he was gay – saying that “police will find you a new home.”

Police say the child was left without food, water, money or a phone and that Julmeus returned home after the incident, telling the child’s mother that if she wanted him he was with the police. The mother left and went looking for her child and was not charged in the incident.

Officials did not say what the relationship was between Julmeus and the child.