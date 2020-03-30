Florida

Florida Man Sprayed Business With Bottle Labeled COVID-19: Sheriff

David Randolph White, 50, was arrested on a charge of attempted or threatened use of a weapon or hoax weapon of mass destruction

By Associated Press

PORTADA UPDATE 235 CORONAVIRUS
NBC

A Florida man was accused of spraying contents from a bottle labeled COVID-19 around the door of an unidentified business on Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Sheriff's officials said.

David Randolph White, 50, was arrested on a charge of attempted or threatened use of a weapon or hoax weapon of mass destruction. He remained in the Duval County Jail on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that officers were called to the unidentified business to investigate a report of “intentional COVID-19 contamination.”

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

FPL Announces Lowering of Rates Amid Ongoing Pandemic

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Florida Officials Clear the Air on Coronavirus Testing at Hard Rock Stadium

Witnesses told investigators that the man sprayed the substance on and around the doors, the post said.

“The suspect reportedly made statements to the employees and patrons in the area that they were now infected with COVID-19,” police said in the report.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Intelligence Unit and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force quickly identified White as a possible suspect and he was questioned and and arrested, police said.

The business was cleaned and sanitized, police said.

Jail records did not list a lawyer for White.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusDuval County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us