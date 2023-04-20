Florida Officials Apologize for Early Morning Emergency Alert Text Sent by Mistake

If you were woken up by the blaring sound of Florida's Emergency Alert Alarm early Thursday morning, you are not alone.

The alert, which went out in a text around 4:45 a.m., was sent by mistake, according to the Florida State Emergency Response Team.

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

"Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping," the department said in a tweet.

The alert was later aired on television stations across the state, including NBC6.

FLSERT did not release additional information on what led to the mistake.

Across social media, several accounts were vocal in their displeasure with the early morning disruption:

Testing (? … ) Florida’s emergency text alert system at 4:45am? pic.twitter.com/GhxgttASUl — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) April 20, 2023

There are ways to turn off emergency and government alerts on smart phones. For iPhone users, click on this link. For Android users, click on this link.