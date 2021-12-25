Florida Once Again Breaks Daily COVID-19 Case Record With Over 32,000 Cases

One day after Florida reached its daily COVID-19 case record, the state set yet another record in recording more than 32,000 new infections as of the latest numbers released.

The 32,850 new cases reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed Florida's total to more than 3,897,138 since the pandemic began.

This number also reflects the most cases reported by the state in a single day since Friday, when 31,758 cases were reported.

Florida's cases have skyrocketed in recent days, averaging over 14,600 in the past seven days, after the 7-day average had been less than 2,000 cases as recently as Dec. 9.

Testing sites located at Tropical Park, the South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College's North Campus were open Saturday. To help alleviate demand, county workers distributed 12,500 at-home COVID test kits Friday at Miami-Dade libraries before the supplies ran out.

“As we tackle the spread of omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Kits will be available at 27 library locations in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

Florida's COVID-19 related death toll remained at 62,347 as of Friday. It often takes days or weeks to report virus-related deaths.