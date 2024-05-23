Florida priest accused of biting woman during communion dispute

Police are investigating after a Florida priest allegedly bit a woman during a communion wafer disagreement.

The alleged incident happened this past weekend at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, less than 30 miles south of Orlando.

According to a St. Cloud Police report, the incident happened during mass when the priest who was conducting communion refused to give the woman the communion bread, because she hadn't done the prior steps necessary to be given the bread.

The woman said the priest became upset and tried to ram the communion wafer into her mouth, the report said.

She said she tried to grab another wafer and that's when the priest grabbed her and bit her arm, the report said.

In an interview with police captured on body camera footage, the priest said the woman attacked him first.

"She pushed me and grabbed, and I have the bowl with the holy host, for us is sacred, and she grabbed all the hosts in her hands because she wants to receive for herself, which is not permitted," the priest explained.

He admitted to biting the woman's arm after he said she wouldn't let go of the communion tray.

The priest hasn't been arrested but the woman said she plans on prosecuting.

The police department turned information over to the state attorney's office for review.