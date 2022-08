Florida Primary Election 2022: Candidates on the Ballot

On August 23, residents in South Florida will take to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary election.

Before doing so, however, it is important to become familiar with the candidates who will be on the ballot and what your specific ballot will look like.

Because Florida is a "closed" primary state, contests are separated by political affiliation.

Below you will find the names that will be on your ballot based on registration, and whether you live in Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe County.

Registered Republicans Only:

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 24

Jesus G. Navarro

Lavern Spicer

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 25

Carla Spalding

Rubin Young

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 26

Darren Aquino

Mario Diaz-Balart

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 27

Frank Polo

María Elvira Salazar

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 28

Carlos Garin

Carlos A. Gimenez

Karl “KW” Miller

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

James W. Shaw

Wilton Simpson

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 34

Pitchie “Peachy” Escarment

Erhabor Ighodaro

Shevrin “Shev” Jones

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 106

Fabián Basabe

Douglas John Ross

Lynn Su Sutjapojnukul

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 108

Michael A. Etienne

Roy Hardemon

Dotie Joseph

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 109

James Bush III

Ashley V. Gantt

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 113

Vicki Lopez

Alberto Perosch

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 118

Juan Fernandez-Barquin

Francisco Rodriguez

Daniel Sotelo

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 119

Ashley Alvarez

Rob Gonzalez

Juan Carlos Porras

Jose Soto

Ricky Tsay

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 120

Robert Scott Allen

Rhonda Rebman Lopez

James “Jim” V. Mooney Jr

Registered Democrats Only

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Ricardo De La Fuente

Val Demings

Brian Rush

William Sanchez

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 24

Kevin C. Harris

Frederica Wilson

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 25

Robert Millwee

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 27

Angel Montalvo

Ken Russell

Annette Taddeo

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, DISTRICT 28

Robert Asencio

Juan Paredes

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Charlie Crist

Cadance Daniel

Nicole “Nikki” Fried

Robert L. Willis

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Aramis Ayala

Jim Lewis

Daniel Uhlfelder

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Naomi Esther Blemur

J. R. Gaillot

Ryan Morales

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 34

Pitchie “Peachy” Escarment

Erhabor Ighodaro

Shevrin “Shev” Jones

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 106

Jordan W. Leonard

Gustavo Ortega

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 107

Christopher Benjamin

Wancito Francius

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 108

Michael A. Etienne

Roy Hardemon

Dotie Joseph

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 109

James Bush III

Ashley V. Gantt

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 113

Andrés Althabe

Alessandro “A.J.” D’Amico

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 119

James A. Cueva

Gabriel Gonzalez

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 120

Adam Gentle

Daniel “Dan” Horton-Diaz

Nonpartisan

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 34

Pitchie “Peachy” Escarment

Erhabor Ighodaro

Shevrin “Shev” Jones

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 35

Lauren Book

Barbara Sharief

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 108

Michael A. Etienne

Roy Hardemon

Dotie Joseph

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 109

James Bush III

Ashley V. Gantt

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 3

Teressa Maria Cervera

Lody Jean

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 20

Brenda Guerrero

Robert Watson

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 34

Mark Blumstein

Ariel Rodriguez

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 11TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 52

Jason Edward Bloch

Oscar Rodriguez-Fonts

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 9

Lauren Melissa Alperstein

Andrea Ruth Gundersen

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 14

Alejandro “Alex” Arreaza

William W. “Bill” Haury Jr

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 23

Gary M. Farmer Jr

Rhoda Sokoloff

Tania Maria Williams

CIRCUIT JUDGE, 17TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, GROUP 51

Tamar N. Hamilton

Denise Kistner

Lorena Mastrarrigo

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY JUDGE, GROUP 5

Renier Diaz de la Portilla

Fred Seraphin

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY JUDGE, GROUP 19

Lissette De La Rosa

Jeffrey Kolokoff

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY JUDGE, GROUP 42

Alicia Garcia Priovolos

Scott Janowitz

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 15

Michael G. Ahearn

Chris Marion Brown

Suzette O. Hyde

BROWARD COUNTY COURT JUDGE, GROUP 26

Mardi Anne Levey Cohen

Kaysia Monica Earley

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

Wallace Aristide

Monique Barley-Mayo

Marleine Bastien

Philippe Bien-Aime

Joe Celestin

William DC Clark

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 6

Kevin Marino Cabrera

Dariel Fernandez

Jorge Fors

Victor Vazquez

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 8

Alicia Arellano

Karen Baez-Wallis

Danielle Cohen Higgins

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 10

Martha Bueno

Susan Khoury

Anthony Rodriguez

Julio C. Sanchez

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 12

Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez

Sophia Lacayo

MIAMI-DADE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, DISTRICT 2

Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

La-Shanda West

MIAMI-DADE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, DISTRICT 4

Roberto J. Alonso

Maribel Balbin

Kevin Menendez Macki

MIAMI-DADE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, DISTRICT 6

Sandra Manzieri

Maria Teresa “Mari Tere” Rojas

MIAMI-DADE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER, DISTRICT 8

Monica Colucci

Marta Perez

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1

Marie Murray Martin

Rodney “Rod” Velez

Paul Wiggins

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 4

Lori Alhadeff

Kimberly Coward

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 5

Antonio Burgess

Ruth Carter-Lynch

Clifford Coach Sr.

Jeff Holness

Gloria Ann Lewis

Nathalie Lynch-Walsh

Jimmy Witherspoon

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 6

Chris Canter

Brenda Fam

Steven R. Julian

Merick Lewin

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 7

Merceydes Morassi

Nora Rupert

BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD, AT LARGE, SEAT 8