Florida Reports 2,795 New COVID Cases, 107 Additional Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll for residents reached more than 14,000.

The 2,795 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 698,682, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Saturday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 107, with 14,022 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 168 non-residents have died in the state from the disease. The combined total was 14,190.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Saturday was 5.47%, slightly above Friday's rate of 5.39% but the third-straight day it remained below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.15%, slightly below Friday's 4.29%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 169,144 cases, an increase of about 370 since Friday, along with 3,231 COVID-related deaths, 29 more than were reported Friday.

In Broward County, there were 76,700 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 180, along with 1,379 virus-related deaths, 15 more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 46,183 cases and 1,342 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 1,834 cases and 22 deaths.