Florida Reports 2,893 New Covid Cases Thursday, State's Positivity Rate Drops Below 4%

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,800 Thursday, as the state's positivity rate dropped below 4%.

The 2,893 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,302,489 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 76 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 36,347. An additional 729 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Wednesday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.92% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest that rate has been in several months.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 4.86%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 496,961 cases on Thursday, an increase of 539 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,344 COVID-related deaths, 10 more than were reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 242,888 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 253, along with 3,043 virus-related deaths, 12 more than the total reported on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 147,270 total cases and 2,837 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 7,056 cases and 49 deaths.