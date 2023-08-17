Florida reports new cases of dengue. Here's what to know about the virus and preventing infection

With the summer rain and the presence of mosquitoes in South Florida, the Florida Department of Health has reported more cases of dengue in the state.

In the week of August 5, there were four new cases reported in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that were all locally acquired.

So far in 2023, there are only 10 cases reported, eight in Miami-Dade and two in Broward, but the fact that four have been reported in one week is a wake-up call, officials said.

Here's everything you need to know about dengue cases in South Florida:

What is dengue?

Dengue is a virus that is transmitted through the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also transmits the chikungunya and Zika virus, of which no cases have been reported this summer.

Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those who develop symptoms usually recover after about a week.

What are the symptoms for dengue?

The common symptoms of dengue are fever, rash, headache, muscle and joint pain. Hemorrhagic dengue is the most serious and rare.

How can I prevent myself from contracting dengue?

To prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes, the authorities recommend draining stagnant water in your homes and patios to limit their reproduction. Cover your skin with mosquito repellent, or long sleeves, pants, socks, shoes, and hats when the heat permits.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward campaigns during peak mosquito season. These are some of the tips to avoid bites and the proliferation of diseases.

Drain standing water from trash containers, roof drains, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots, or any other container where rainwater or irrigation water has collected.

Dispose of old tires, water containers, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances, and other items that are not being used and are found in open spaces such as patios.

Empty and clean bird watering devices and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with covers that do not accumulate water.

Maintain the chemical balance of swimming pool water (chemical substances for swimming pools). Empty plastic pools when not in use.

Cover your skin with clothing if you need to be outdoors during mosquito activity. Put on shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves.

Apply insect repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the directions on the label.

Use mosquito nets to protect young children, especially babies under 2 months of age.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home. Repair broken screens on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

If you believe that there is an exaggerated proliferation of mosquitoes in your area, you can contact your local authorities to find out if your area is among the areas planned for fumigation or request it.

In Miami-Dade County you can contact the Mosquito Control Department at 311 or report the problem through their website, here. In Broward you can contact the Department of Mosquito Control through three ways: online form, call 311 or call 954-831-3940.