Florida State Guard seeks to expand its operations

The Florida State Guard is looking for approval of additional capabilities during this year’s legislative session to bolster its operations, including with medics and additional aircraft.

Florida State Guard Executive Director Mark Thieme told members of the House Transportation and Economic Development Budget Subcommittee the State Guard would like the authority to have designated medics.

“At the present time, as we deploy our soldiers again into these very austere environments, we lack any organic medical expertise,” Thieme said.

“We do, however, have (medical) expertise within our reserve soldier ranks. But we lack the authority to be able to bring those medical professionals to bear in local communities.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 revived the State Guard to help the Florida National Guard during emergencies.

DeSantis last year also sent State Guard members to Texas to help with border operations, and they might be used by the state to help with immigration-enforcement efforts after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Thieme said he expects the State Guard to approach 1,000 members by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, and 1,200 by the end of the calendar year.

Details of the agency’s request for this year’s legislative session were not immediately available, but Thieme said the State Guard wants to continue expanding.

“The capability areas that we are asking for in aviation and maritime will enable us to fully realize the vision of the governor for what the Florida State Guard is designed to do, working alongside other state agencies,” Thieme told the House committee.

The State Guard uses two Black Hawk helicopters that have been “demilitarized” for civilian use and a King Air plane able to complete long-range missions.

The State Guard is looking at adding helicopters and planes. The legislative session will start March 4. The State Guard guard was initially set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It went inactive in 1947.