Florida Supreme Court sides with Calusa residents on development

The Florida Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a Miami-Dade developer, effectively stopping plans to build 550 homes on 168 acres of land in the Calusa neighborhood, a former golf course that has fallen into disrepair.

Some nearby homeowners and advocates say it’s a significant victory, who have been fighting to protect the property’s wildlife, including endangered species.

Conservationists emphasize the area’s high wildlife activity, including nesting sites for the tricolored heron, a critically endangered species, and the grey egret. The critically endangered Florida bonneted bat also inhabits the area, adding to its ecological significance.

Local advocates, including Amanda Prieto of nonprofit Save Calusa, highlight grassroots efforts to monitor and protect wildlife on the property.

“This is the fifth year of my personal advocacy,” said Prieto. “This is I think a reflection of the power of community and the power of standing up and having your voice heard I think that it’s also reflective of the value of public input and the public input into local decisions being made.”

An attorney representing the neighbors says the ruling forces the developer to restart the approval process, including submitting a new proposal to Miami-Dade County.

The developer, GL Homes, offered the following statement about the decision.

“GL Homes respects the Florida Supreme Court’s decision, but we are naturally disappointed that a technical noticing error is delaying the delivery of much-needed housing in Miami-Dade County,” the company said. “We look forward to returning to the County Commission with a revised site plan. The County Commission approved our vision by a 10-2 margin, and we are confident that our plan to transform this vacant site into a low-density community of single-family homes within the Urban Development Boundary will be well-received by Commissioners once again.”