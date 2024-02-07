Florida teacher and aide accused of tying non-verbal student with autism to chair

A Florida teacher and her aide are facing charges after police said they tied a non-verbal 7-year-old student with autism to a chair for an hour.

The alleged incident happened Friday at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School in Bradenton.

According to Bradenton Police, Exceptional Student Education teacher Carina Chindamo, 31, and aide Taylor Internicola, 39, were caught on security camera video tying tying the the boy's wrists with a nylon walking rope, a device used to teach students to walk in line.

Bradenton Police Carina Chindamo

The rope was then wrapped around the leg of a chair as the boy sat on the ground nearby restrained for about an hour, police said.

In the video, Chindamo and Internicola were seensitting on the chair, appearing to use their weight to keep the child from getting free, police said.

The school's principal notified the child's mother about what happened.

Police said Chindamo was taken into custody on Tuesday, while investigators are still looking for Internicola.

Both are expected to face false imprisonment charges, police said.

The school district of Manatee County called the details of the incident as described in the police report "disturbing and reprehensible."