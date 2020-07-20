coronavirus

Florida Teachers Union to Discuss Legal Action Against State's School Reopening Order

One of Florida's largest teachers union is holding a press conference on Monday to discuss its legal action against the state's emergency order requiring public schools to reopen next month.

The Florida Education Association, which represents over 100,000 education workers, will hold the press conference at 1 p.m. over Zoom.

Florida educators file lawsuit to protect health and well-being of students, educators and communities

Earlier this month, Florida's Department of Education issued an emergency order requiring that all public schools reopen to students in-person for the fall semester.

In the order, Commissioner Richard Corcoran called schools "not just the site of academic learning" but also critical places in students' lives that provide "nutrition, socialization, counseling and extra-curricular activities."

Corcoran's order came at a time when coronavirus cases were on a record-breaking rise in Florida.

As of Monday, that trend has shown no sign of slowing down.

Florida's Department of Health reported over 10,000 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the state's total to 360,394. The state's death toll stands at 5,072.

