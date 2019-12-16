Only in Florida

Florida Thief Breaks Into Store to Steal Single 2-Liter of Soda: Sheriff

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video that shows 49-year-old Gabriel Tillman walk into a convenience store last week and try to leave without paying. 

Surveillance video from a convenience store shows just badly a Florida thief wanted a Pepsi.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video that shows 49-year-old Gabriel Tillman walk into a convenience store last week, grab a Pepsi and try to leave without paying. The cashier quickly locked the door to prevent Tillman from leaving.

The video shows Tillman hip check and push the door several times. Then he steps back and charges it a few times. When that doesn't work, he grabs a fire extinguisher and slams into against the door several times to no avail.

The glass door didn't break but the fire extinguisher did. The cashier finally opened the door.

A deputy spotted Gabriel about two blocks away from the store enjoying his stolen Pepsi and placed him under arrest.

The sheriff's office wrote in a humorous Facebook post, that the arrest “report did not say if he was allowed to finish his Pepsi.”

