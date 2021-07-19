coronavirus pandemic

Florida U.S. Rep. Tests Positive for COVID Despite Vaccine

Rep. Vern Buchanan's announcement came as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a “seasonal pattern” affecting mainly Sun Belt states is largely to blame

By Curt Anderson

Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said Monday he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus even though he was fully vaccinated against the disease.

The Republican congressman's announcement came as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a “seasonal pattern” affecting mainly Sun Belt states is largely to blame for a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Buchanan, who represents a Sarasota-based district, said in a news release he got the test recently after experiencing “very mild flu-like symptoms.” The congressman said he is quarantining at home.

Local

Capitol Riot 11 hours ago

Florida Man Who Breached Capitol on Jan 6 Gets 8 Months for Felony

Florida 4 hours ago

Cheers! Gainesville May Legalize Public Alcohol Drinking

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” said Buchanan, 70, who has served in Congress since 2007. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high-degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

The congressman's announcement comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida and around the country. One statistic released by the White House estimated that 20% of new cases last week occurred in Florida.

DeSantis told reporters after appearing at an unrelated environmental event Monday that the increase was expected in Florida in mid-summer. DeSantis has insisted the state will impose no more virus-related lockdowns or mandates.

DeSantis added that he thinks it's counterproductive to berate or ridicule people who have concerns about the vaccine or simply do not want it.

“I do not agree with some of these people, some of these quote unquote experts, who lambaste people and criticize them or say they’re stupid or something. That’s not the way to reach folks, OK?” DeSantis said.

AP and NBC 6

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicFloridavern buchanan
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us