Florida Vaccine Updates: Hard Rock Stadium Becomes No Appointment Vaccine Site, Expands Hours

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine becomes available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to get vaccinated.

Publix is moving its scheduling for the Moderna vaccine and in-home vaccinations will become available for Miami-Dade residents Monday.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Hard Rock Stadium to Become No Appointment Vaccine Site, Expanding Hours Beginning Monday

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced that starting on Monday, Hard Rock Stadium will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to Florida residents without the need of an appointment.

He also announced that the stadium will be expanding its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

While there's no appointment required, Jachles urged eligible Florida residents to use the vaccination portal to preregister for the vaccine before arriving for their shot to cut down wait times.

Hard Rock Stadium will also be inoculating 16 and 17-year-olds because the vaccine has been approved for that age group.

Teens must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must have a birth certificate or legal documentation for identification and proof that the person is the parent or legal guardian.

In-home COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available for

Eligible Residents in Miami-Dade County

In-home vaccinations will be available for Miami-Dade residents, with no out-pocket-costs or insurance required, beginning April 11.

The program is designed to assist county residents who are without transportation, elderly, persons with disabilities or not otherwise able to easily travel to receive a vaccine.

County residents 18 years of age and older who are unable to travel to a vaccination site can register at mymobilevax.com and will receive a call back to schedule their in-home appointment.

Broward Health Vaccine Appointments Available

Broward Health is accepting new appointment requests for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The majority of vaccinations are held at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The site is open Monday through Friday and averages 1,250 pre-registered patients per day. Anyone 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, receiving chemotherapy or radiation therapy, you must bring a note from you treating physician.

Community members are encouraged to register for an appointment at BrowardHealth.org.

Publix Moves Scheduling for Moderna Vaccine to Fridays

Publix announced it will move scheduling for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Fridays, beginning April 9.

The online reservation system will open every Friday at 7 a.m. for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccinations appointments in Florida for the following week.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for only those 18 years and older.

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.