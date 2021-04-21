Florida Vaccine Updates: Jackson Health Plans to End Public Vaccination Program

Several locations across South Florida will be opening locations Wednesday or continuing to keep locations open - including one situated on the campus of a major university.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Jackson Health System Announces Plans to End Public Vaccination Program

After nearly five months of vaccinating the community in Miami-Dade County against COVID-19, Jackson Health System announced Wednesday that it is planning to end its public vaccination program.

As access to shots increases throughout the county and the demand in appointments at Jackson’s three vaccination sites decreases, Jackson said it will stop providing first shots to the public after April 30.

However, anyone who receives a first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing until May 21 at their three vaccine locations: Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center.

Florida Expected to Get Same Amount of Doses Next Week: CDC

The agency said Wednesday that the state is expected to receive the same amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, with Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses unknown at this time.

Florida will get 314,730 doses of Pfizer and 234,500 of the Moderna vaccine.

Sweetwater Announces New COVID Vaccination Site Starting Wednesday

Mayor Orlando Lopez announced the location, which will open at Ronselli Park (250 SW 114th Avenue). The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be closed on Sundays.

The walk-up site will distribute the Moderna vaccine and all Florida residents over the age of 18 are eligible. No closure date has been announced.

Broward Health Completes 100,000th Vaccination Against COVID-19

Broward Health completed its 100,000th vaccination Tuesday against COVID-19. The patient, Evan Boyar, was greeted with cheers from all the caregivers in the facility.

FIU, Florida Department of Health Bring Vaccine Bus to Campus

The bus, a partnership between the school and the state, will be located in the northeast corner of campus through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The vaccine bus will offer the Pfizer vaccine on a first come first served basis. In addition, a limited allotment of vaccines will be available at the bus for FIU students, faculty and staff age 18 or older, or those 16 and older accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The health department vaccine bus will return to administer second doses the week of May 11.

Homestead Announces Additional Dates for Walk-Up Event

The city, in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will hold the event at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 North Homestead Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

400 vaccinations will be administered and no appointment is necessary. Florida residents ages 18 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and a second dose will be scheduled.

