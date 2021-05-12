Florida Vaccine Updates: New Site Opening in Homestead This Week

Across one South Florida county, sites will be opening in the coming days while one of the area's major sports teams will be opening their stadium to everyone thanks to what they say, in part, is a rise in the vaccination rate.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Homestead To Hold New Vaccination Events at Harris Field

The City of Homestead will be offering second-dose Pfizer vaccination events at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field.

The event, located at 675 N Homestead Blvd in Homestead, will take place Thursday May 13 through Saturday, May15 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. Each day, there will also be 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for individuals ages 18 and older who have not yet been vaccinated.

No appointment is necessary for either the Pfizer second dose or Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines. Anyone looking to be vaccinated must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required. Click here for more information.

Miami-Dade County Opening Three Vaccine Locations This Week

The sites will be open on specific dates through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health:

Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th Street (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Terrace (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Avenue (Monday-Friday)

Pfizer vaccine doses will be distributed and everyone ages 16 and older are eligible.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Inter Miami's Stadium to Operate at Full Capacity Later This Month

Inter Miami CF will soon be operating its Fort Lauderdale stadium at full capacity, the team announced Tuesday.

The soccer club said DRV PNK Stadium will open to maximum capacity beginning with their May 29 match against D.C. United.

The move is being made due to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations in South Florida and increased demand from fans, the team said. Inter Miami will continue to abide by MLS guidelines and will enforce health and safety protocols, including requiring face masks unless eating or drinking and encouraging social distancing in the concourse areas.