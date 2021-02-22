Florida Vaccine Updates: New Site Opens Monday in Miramar

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Days after a site for vaccinations opened for one day only in Miami Gardens, a new site will open Monday just a few miles to the north.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

New Vaccine Site Opens Monday in Miramar

Hundreds of vaccination doses will be handed out to some of the most vulnerable residents in the city on Monday at Vizcaya Park, located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street.

Residents ages 65 or older as well as Southeast Focal Point Senior Center healthcare professionals are eligible to sign up for an appointment, with spots filled for this week but open for March 1st through the 4th. To register, click on this link.

Beyond 100M: Biden Team Aiming for Bigger Vaccine Numbers

It sounded so ambitious at first blush: 100 million vaccination shots in 100 days.

Now, one month into his presidency, Joe Biden is on a glide path to attain that goal and pitching well beyond it to the far more ambitious and daunting mission of vaccinating all eligible adults against the coronavirus by the end of the summer.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations — and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week. But the United States is on the verge of a supply breakthrough as manufacturing ramps up and with the expectation of a third vaccine becoming available in the coming weeks.