Florida Vaccine Updates: North Miami Giving Second Doses at Event Sunday

In South Florida on Sunday, one city will be holding an event to allow residents to get a second dose of the vaccine nearly one month after they got the first dose.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

City of North Miami Giving Second Dose of Pfizer Vaccine This Weekend

The event will be a follow-up from one that took place April 24th and 25th. Doses will be given at the Joe Celestin Center (1525 NW 135th Street) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UM Health, DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Begin Vaccination Children Ages 12+

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood will begin vaccinating children ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. Appointments are open through Centralized Scheduling at 954-276-4340 or via MyChart.

UHealth will provide free vaccinations to uninsured and underprivileged children starting Monday, May 17th from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

May 17th - Visitation Catholic Church (1821 NW 22nd Street, Miami)

May 18th - Center for Haitian Studies (8260 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami)

May 19th - Air Base K-8 Center (12829 SW 272nd Street, Homestead)

May 21st - Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (11691 NW 25th Street, Doral)

May 22nd - Little Havana Health Fair (434 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami)

Appointments can be schedule at 305-243-6407 and walk-ins are also welcomed.

Click here for a list of vaccination locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties