Florida Vaccine Updates: Publix Changes Scheduling for Moderna Vaccine to Fridays

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Florida will see a sharp decline in the coming days for the number of one specific vaccine - while the state's Governor can add himself to the list of those who have gotten their doses.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix Moves Scheduling for Moderna Vaccine to Fridays

Publix announced it will move scheduling for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Fridays, beginning April 9.

The online reservation system will open every Friday at 7 a.m. for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccinations appointments in Florida for the following week.

The Moderna vaccine is authorized for only those 18 years and older.

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Florida to See Sharp Decline in Number of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Next Week

The state will only get 37,000 doses of the one-time vaccine next week, down from 313,000 provided to Florida this week.

The state see an increase in the Pfizer vaccine, up from 286,000 this week to 293,670 next week. Moderna doses will stay the same with 217,400 being provided.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Receives Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received a single-dose coronavirus vaccine, his office confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor declined to provide details, including when exactly the Republican governor received the dose. But it was later disclosed that the governor last week received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requiring only a single dose.

The spokesperson, Meredith Beatrice, acknowledged the governor’s vaccination during an interview.

Broward Health Administers New Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Patients

Starting Wednesday, Broward Health can use a cocktail of antibodies -- approved for emergency use by the FDA -- that could really give promising results for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We are administering monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of individuals who are COVID-19 positive with mild to moderate symptoms," said Aldo Calvo, D.O., Medical Director of Ambulatory Services, of Broward Health.

Dr. Calvo said if you are within 10 days of onset symptoms, 65 and older, immunocompromised or have a chronic condition like diabetes or COPD, you can get the IV.