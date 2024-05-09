Haulover Beach

Two men taken into custody at Haulover Beach in suspected smuggling event

Two men were taken into custody at Haulover Beach Thursday evening in what authorities said is a suspected smuggling event.

Aerial footage showed the two men in handcuffs sitting on the sand with authorities at the scene.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they're investigating a suspected maritime smuggling event but gave no other information.

No other details were immediately available.

