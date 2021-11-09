Florida Woman Gives $33K in Will to Protect, Buy Police Dogs

A Florida woman who died last month left nearly $33,000 in her will to help her local sheriff's office obtain, train and protect K-9 units.

The Volusia County Sheriff's used their Facebook page to thank Daytona Beach resident Pamela Mobbs, who was 90 years old. The will specified the money be equally divided to buy bulletproof vests for the dogs and to purchase and train more dogs.

Pamela fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter, Jane Mobbs, took her to a K-9 demonstration in Daytona Beach.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the K-9s and watching the officers handle them,” Mobbs said. “My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K-9s should be fitted with bullet proof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects."

The sheriff’s office has 18 dogs. Some are trained to detect drugs, others learn to find bombs and some used to track down suspects.

“This is an incredible gift to our agency and it represents this woman’s amazing love for dogs,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “Her legacy will continue to positively impact the sheriff’s office and our citizens for years to come.”