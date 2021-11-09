Florida

Florida Woman Gives $33K in Will to Protect, Buy Police Dogs

The Volusia County Sheriff's used their Facebook page to thank Daytona Beach resident Pamela Mobbs, who was 90 years old

By The Associated Press

Facebook / Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman who died last month left nearly $33,000 in her will to help her local sheriff's office obtain, train and protect K-9 units.

The Volusia County Sheriff's used their Facebook page to thank Daytona Beach resident Pamela Mobbs, who was 90 years old. The will specified the money be equally divided to buy bulletproof vests for the dogs and to purchase and train more dogs.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Pamela fell in love with law enforcement K-9s after her daughter, Jane Mobbs, took her to a K-9 demonstration in Daytona Beach.

“She thoroughly enjoyed the K-9s and watching the officers handle them,” Mobbs said. “My mother wholeheartedly believed all the K-9s should be fitted with bullet proof vests as they often go into uncertain areas first to help apprehend suspects."

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Holds Memorial for Employees Who Died From Covid

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade Police Launch Cards With QR Codes Aimed at Curbing Gun Violence

The sheriff’s office has 18 dogs. Some are trained to detect drugs, others learn to find bombs and some used to track down suspects.

“This is an incredible gift to our agency and it represents this woman’s amazing love for dogs,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood. “Her legacy will continue to positively impact the sheriff’s office and our citizens for years to come.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaall about animalsVolusia County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us