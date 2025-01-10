Florida

Florida woman tried to message drug dealer, texted drug investigator by mistake: Sheriff

Octavia Wells, 41, arrested on multiple charges after wrong number snafu

By Brian Hamacher

Talk about your all-time wrong number mix-ups.

A Florida woman who thought she was messaging a drug dealer to score some fentanyl accidentally texted a narcotics investigator, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened back on New Year's Eve when a woman who identified herself as Octavia texted a number to try to get some drugs before leaving town, Bay County Sheriff's Office officials said in a social media post.

The woman had unknowingly texted a narcotics investigator at the sheriff's office, who started communicating with her while posing as a dealer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They arranged a sale and the woman showed up at a gas station to buy the drugs and was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities identified her as 41-year-old Octavia Wells, and charged her with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and driving with a license suspended or revoked.

Octavia Wells
Bay County Sheriff's Office
Octavia Wells

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us