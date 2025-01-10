Florida woman tried to message drug dealer, texted drug investigator by mistake: Sheriff

Talk about your all-time wrong number mix-ups.

A Florida woman who thought she was messaging a drug dealer to score some fentanyl accidentally texted a narcotics investigator, authorities said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident happened back on New Year's Eve when a woman who identified herself as Octavia texted a number to try to get some drugs before leaving town, Bay County Sheriff's Office officials said in a social media post.

The woman had unknowingly texted a narcotics investigator at the sheriff's office, who started communicating with her while posing as a dealer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They arranged a sale and the woman showed up at a gas station to buy the drugs and was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities identified her as 41-year-old Octavia Wells, and charged her with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and driving with a license suspended or revoked.