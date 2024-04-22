Florida's ban on homeless encampments could hinge on Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday on a case centered around homelessness that could have ripple effects here in South Florida.

The nine justices heard more than two hours of oral arguments about whether law enforcement can arrest people for sleeping outside with a blanket when they don’t have access to housing. The case comes from Grants Pass, Oregon, which started fining people $295 for sleeping outside to manage homeless encampments that sprung up in the city's public parks as the cost of housing escalates.

Advocates for those experiencing homelessness in South Florida are watching closely.

“This case will be about what we can and cannot do as we move forward as it relates to encampments or individuals sleeping on sidewalks and in their car and other places,” said Ron Book, Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.



Attorneys argued before the nine justices that sleeping is universal and unavoidable, and punishing people for doing something all humans have to do is cruel and unusual, and a violation of the 8th Amendment.

Book said the court will seriously consider the health, safety and welfare of everyone involved.

“Trying to balance the rights of homeless individuals are against what rights community elected officials have in enforcing regulations they believe are appropriate,” Book said.

Florida legislators recently passed a law banning public camping across the state starting in October. The law now hinges on how the Supreme Court rules in the Oregon case.

“The future of ending homelessness in our community, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, are largely about creating housing opportunities," Book said. "It’s not about encampments and shelters, people need to understand that."

The court’s ruling is expected to come down in June.