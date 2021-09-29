Florida's COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Drop

Florida added just over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the state's weekly case average and hospitalizations continued to drop to levels not seen since the summer surge.

The 5,819 new cases brought the state's seven-day average to 5,874 according to figures reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida's seven-day average had peaked at nearly 21,800 in mid-August but has been steadily declining since late August.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop, down to 5,924 on Wednesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Hospitalizations had reached just under 17,000 in August.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 29, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 5,924 pic.twitter.com/mlKeJZWw6R — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 29, 2021

The association said hospitalizations in the state have dropped 24.5% in the past seven days.

Florida's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 54,071 on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 500 since last Friday, when there were 53,580 deaths. The 7-day average of reported deaths has also been declining, though it can take up to several weeks for deaths to be confirmed and reported.