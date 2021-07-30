Florida's Covid Cases Surge, With More Than 110K Reported This Week

Florida's COVID-19 case spike continued this week, as the state reported more than 110,000 new cases Friday, according to the latest report from the department of health.

The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation report released Friday showed there were 110,477 new cases for the week ending on Thursday. Last week, the state reported over 73,000 cases and nearly one month ago, nearly 16,000 new cases were reported.

The state's positivity rate jumped to 18.1%, up from the nearly 8% that was reported earlier this month.

Another 108 virus-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the state's total to 39,079 dating back to March 2020.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

11,757,156 people age 12 and over are vaccinated in Florida, or about 61% of those who are eligible.

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg has more on what officials are asking the public to do in an effort to stay safe.

South Florida's vaccination rate is higher than the state's, with about 78% vaccinated in Miami-Dade, 70% in Broward, 70% in Monroe and 65% in Palm Beach.

Miami-Dade's positivity rate was 12.1% with 15,541 new cases for the week, for a total of 542,481 cases dating back to March of 2020. Miami-Dade had a positivity rate of 10.1% and 11,104 cases last week.

Broward had a 14% positivity rate and 9,094 new cases, for a total of 268,398. Broward had a 10.9% positivity rate and 6,105 new cases last week.

Monroe's positivity rate was 16.2% with 249 new cases, while Palm Beach had a 15.5% positivity rate and 5,948 new cases.

The Florida Hospital Association also said Friday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak. More than 9,300 patients are hospitalized, up from 1,845 a month ago and nearing the record 10,179 set on July 23, 2020. On a per capita basis, Florida now has more people hospitalized than any other state.