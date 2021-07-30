Memorial Healthcare Seeing Hundreds of COVID-19 Patients Across Hospital System

Memorial Healthcare System is seeing hundreds of patients with COVID-19 across its hospital system, officials said Friday.

Memorial saw 420 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, with 55 of them in the ICU, Chief of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Aharon Sareli said in a news briefing. Eighty percent of those hospitalized with the most severe cases of COVID-19 cases are on ventilators.

Out of the 55 in the ICU, only one of the patients is vaccinated, Sareli said.

Memorial has had to make "non-traditional" ICU and non-ICU spaces to treat COVID and non-COVID patients, Sareli said.

On Monday alone, more than 75 patients with the virus were admitted to hospitals within the system, the highest single-day spike.

Six weeks ago, there were less than 90 patients with COVID-19 in the Memorial Healthcare System, officials said.

Sareli was joined by COVID-19 ICU nurse manager Juana Mejia and chief nursing officer Albert Garcia at a briefing Friday Memorial Hospital in Miramar.

Earlier this week, Memorial updated its hospital visitor guidelines to "very high risk" and will only allow fully vaccinated visitors during designated hours.

The system's latest numbers show they are caring for 341 patients who are COVID-19 positive, with more than 98% of these patients being unvaccinated.

