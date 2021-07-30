DeSantis to Sign Order to Allow Parents to Decide Whether Kids Can Wear Masks at School

Florida’s governor is butting heads with Broward County Public Schools and its mandate that everybody in school buildings wear masks when classes begin next month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his executive order at a news conference Friday near Fort Myers.

The item directs the Florida Department of Education and Department of Health to issue emergency rules protecting the rights of parents to make the decision about wearing masks for their children.

"If a parent really feels that this is something that is important for their kid, we're not stopping that, they absolutely have every right to equip their student with whatever types of masks they want and have them go to school, if they believe that's a protection important for their children," DeSantis said.

The governor, several parents, as well as teachers spoke at the briefing, emphasizing how masks are negatively impacting children in both schools and in their social lives.

Broward County Schools announced earlier this week that everybody must wear a mask when classes begin next month.

It’s not clear right now if the governor’s executive order will impact Broward County Schools’ mask mandate.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.