Florida's extreme heat could be changing how you drive. Here's how much the price of gas has increased

Amid speculation that blazing heat could be affecting travel in some parts of the country, average gasoline prices in Florida increased 7 cents during the past week.

The AAA auto club on Monday said the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.47, up from $3.40 a week earlier.

The highest prices were in the West Palm Beach, Naples and Gainesville areas, while the lowest were in the Panhandle.

Florida’s average was lower than the national mark of $3.60 a gallon.

“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas and New Mexico,“ AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a prepared statement. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”

Florida’s average price was 11 cents higher than a month earlier, but 63 cents lower than a year ago.