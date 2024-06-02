Badly burned body found by firefighters battling brush fire in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a person's badly burned body was discovered by firefighters who were battling a brush fire in Pompano Beach on Sunday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews had responded to the large brush fire near the 3100 block of N. Dixie Highway around 11 a.m.

As firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, they found a badly charred body that was so burned they couldn't determine whether it was a man or a woman, officials said.

The fire was extinguished and no other injuries were reported.

Officials said numerous encampments were discovered in the wooded area.

The cause of the fire and the person death are being investigated by Pompano Beach Fire Investigators, the State Fire Marshal, and the Broward Sheriff's Office.