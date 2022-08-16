Florida's First Monkeypox Case in Child Under 4 Reported in Martin County

The first case of monkeypox in a Florida child under the age of four has been reported.

The Florida Department of Health's Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed the case in Martin County along Florida's Treasure Coast Monday, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported. The case was confirmed to have happened within the last week.

Officials did not release additional details on the case, including the child's condition as of now.

Florida currently has nine pediatric cases, all in the 15- to 19-year-old age group.

Miami-Dade County currently has the most cases in Florida with 493, followed by Broward with 436. A total of 28 counties in the state have reported at least one case.

Monkeypox can be spread to anyone who has close contact with someone who is infected from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed. It can also be spread through bedding.

Right now, vaccines are only available to anyone who was in close contact with someone who has monkeypox, immunocompromised men who have sex with men with HIV, and men who have sex with men who have a history of STDs. Lab and health care workers who are at high risk for getting monkeypox should also get vaccinated.