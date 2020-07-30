Footage Shows Hialeah Security Guard Shooting Into Car, Injuring 2 Kids

New surveillance video shows a security guard shooting into a car during a Hialeah supermarket theft that left two young children injured in the gunfire.

The brief surveillance footage shows the Tuesday encounter in the parking lot of Rey Chavez Supermarket.

According to Hialeah Police, 39-year-old Steadman Amaya was behind the theft and is wanted in the incident.

Amaya is the ex-boyfriend of Angela Pupo, who now faces child neglect, petit theft, and making a false report to police charges after she admitted to detectives that she formulated a plan to steal seafood from the market.

Pupo's daughters, ages 6 and 8, were sitting in the backseat of the getaway car when a security guard, Leonardo Morales Gomez, ran after the alleged thief and fired one shot at the vehicle, striking one girl in the knee and shattering glass that apparently cut the other child, police said.

Pupo, 32, drove the children to the hospital, where she was later taken into custody. The girls are recovering and are in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

The mother told detectives Amaya stole around $200 worth of seafood from the supermarket and that she planned to sell it and receive about $30 from the proceeds, officials said. If found guilty, she faces up to 30 years and two months in prison.

Gomez, 50, was initially charged two counts of attempted manslaughter and a charge of firing a weapon into a vehicle, but police said Thursday that he was now charged with second-degree attempted murder.