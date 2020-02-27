Former Fins, ‘Canes Player Arrested After Third Confrontation With Mother of Child

Former Miami Dolphins and University of Miami running back Mark Walton found himself in trouble with the law again Thursday morning after police say he got into a verbal dispute with the mother of a his child – the same woman he was arrested for allegedly assaulting late last year.

Opa-locka Police arrested the 22-year-old Walton for violating a protection order after the two were involved in the dispute just after 3:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 132nd Terrace. Officers took Walton into custody and he was booked into jail.

Officers say the incident was strictly verbal and the order had been issued against Walton by a Broward County court for a previous incident between the two, when Walton was arrested for allegedly pushing and punching the woman inside their Davie home last November when she was pregnant with their child.

Walton was also arrested in January for another incident with the woman that took place earlier in 2019.

The Dolphins released the former Miami Booker T. Washington High School standout hours after the November arrest, months after signing him to a contract following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals in May following several arrests.

In seven games with the Dolphins during the 2019 season, Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.

Walton played in 31 games during his three seasons with the ‘Canes, rushing for just over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns over that span while playing in just five games as a junior in 2017 due to injuries and surgery on his ankle before turning pro.