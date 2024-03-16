Former Florida resident pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

A 39-year-old former Florida Keys resident pled guilty to distributing child pornography on Tuesday after selling videos and pictures to an undercover agent, court records say.

According to those court records, Eric Edward Cadogan of La Crosse, Wisconsin, but formerly of Marathon, Florida uploaded and distributed child pornography using the social media messaging platform “Kik,” under the screen name “LiveLife4fun69.”

In a direct chat on the social media platform, FBI investigators say that around May 22, 2023 Cadogan told the undercover agent that he was a 38-year-old male who lived in Marathon, Florida and was a “lucky father” of kids ranging in ages 6 to 15 years old, court records show.

Court records say that an online investigation by FBI officials revealed a Facebook account in the name of “Eric Cadogan” contained family photographs of Cadogan which depicted an individual with similar facial structure to the profile picture in the “Kik” social media platform and the photo of Cadogan in the Florida DAVID database and that the children depicted in those family photographs were approximately 6 to 15 years old, consistent with the ages of the children provided by “livelife4fun69” to the undercover agent in the direct chat.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A press release by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida says that Cadogan also offered to sell child pornography and said he was in possession of “100 of videos n pictures.”

According to the release, in online messages to an undercover official, Cadogan said that he had engaged in sexually explicit conduct with minor children.

Cadogan faces a mandatory minimum term of 5 years behind bars and up to 20 years in prison, the release said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced via a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Cadogan's wife, Kia Lynn Cadogan, was arrested on January 9th in Wisconsin and accused of 1 count of incest, 1 count of neglect child without great bodily harm, and 1 count of an 18-year-old or older sexual battery with victim under 12 years old, records show.

A 34-year-old La Cross, Wisconsin woman — formerly of Marathon, Florida — was arrested in Wisconsin on Tuesday, by authorities there, following a Sheriff’s Office and FBI investigation into child abuse.



Kia Lynn Cadogan was charged with multiple charges of aggravated child abuse… — Florida Keys Sheriff (@keyssheriff) January 10, 2024

FBI Miami Key West Resident Agency investigated the case.