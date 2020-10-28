‘I Was Wrong': Former High School Principal Apologizes for Email Denying Holocaust

The former principal of a high school in Palm Beach County is apologizing after his controversial comments regarding the Holocaust caused him to be removed from his post.

William Latson was removed and later fired from his job at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton after a 2018 email to a parent came out in which Latson wrote he couldn’t say the Holocaust was a fact.

"I was wrong," Latson said in a recorded YouTube video reported by NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "I apologize to the Palm Beach County community, the school board, the school administration, the parents, students, teachers of Palm Beach County, the Jewish community and everyone offended or hurt by my mistake."

Latson was fired for violating the county school district’s Code of Ethics, however a judge later ruled his actions did not “rise to the level for just cause for suspension or termination.”

The school board voted earlier in October to reinstate Latson before one member proposed to rescind the vote. A final decision is expected next week.

"I am not a Holocaust denier," Latson said in the video. "I have never been a Holocaust denier. I am sorry that my comments caused people to think that."