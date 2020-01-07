Former Marine Lied to Get Past Security at President Trump’s Departure: Deputies

A former military member who was dishonorably discharged was able to lie his way past two various checkpoints at the South Florida airport where President Donald Trump departed from this past weekend according to members of the Secret Service.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Sunday at Palm Beach International Airport, when the man identified as Brandon Mark Magnan approached a gate at the entrance near Southern Boulevard and said he was security for Marine One – the President’s helicopter.

Deputies from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office let Magnan and another man through after identifying his case that had seals of the United States Marine Corps. He made it through a second entrance to a private area of the airport before another deputy asked to see the badge again and showed it to a member of the security team that identified it as counterfeit.

Magnam claimed he was a retired member of the team, but later admitted to being dishonorably discharged after an investigation confirmed that he had been convicted of “serious offenses” on 2010. He was arrested on charges of false personation of a United States employee.

He posted a $100,000 bond and was released, but must stay one mile away from the airport and not attend any political rally where the Secret Service is present. Magnan is due back in a federal courtroom on January 27th.